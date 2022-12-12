 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk hires two of his cousins for Twitter, says report. What are their roles?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Many faces familiar to Musk from his other ventures are also reportedly engaged in Twitter operations.

Elon Musk.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has given two of his cousins jobs at the social network, the Insider reported, quoting people familiar with the development.

Andrew Musk and James Musk are the sons of Elon Musk's uncle.

Andrew Musk is engaged in software engineering projects at Twitter, Insider reported. According to Crunchbase, he has also worked at Neuralink, another one of Elon Musk's companies.

James Musk's job description is vague, with Insider's sources describing him as a "fixer type".

Reports have emerged of Elon Musk bringing in many of his confidants to help out at Twitter.

According to CNBC, he roped in senior executives from Tesla and SpaceX to work within the social network.