    Elon Musk hires two of his cousins for Twitter, says report. What are their roles?

    Many faces familiar to Musk from his other ventures are also reportedly engaged in Twitter operations.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 12, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Elon Musk.

    Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has given two of his cousins jobs at the social network, the Insider reported, quoting people familiar with the development.

    Andrew Musk and James Musk are the sons of Elon Musk's uncle.

    Andrew Musk is engaged in software engineering projects at Twitter, Insider reported. According to Crunchbase, he has also worked at Neuralink, another one of Elon Musk's companies.

    James Musk's job description is vague, with Insider's sources describing him as a "fixer type".

    Reports have emerged of Elon Musk bringing in many of his confidants to help out at Twitter.

    According to CNBC, he roped in senior executives from Tesla and SpaceX to work within the social network.

    In addition to them, 50 Tesla engineers, mostly from Autopilot, were greenlit to work at Twitter immediately after Musk's acquisition.

    Musk's longtime lawyer Alex Spiro also played an important role of Twitter.

    Also read: Elon Musk’s famous lawyer who had key role in Twitter layoffs

    Musk introduced wide-ranging changes at Twitter soon after becoming its new owner. His tenure began with mass layoffs that affected roughly 50 percent of Twitter's workforce of 7,500.

    The remaining employees were told to commit to a "hardcore" work culture if they wanted to stay on.

    Online, Musk's has restored  accounts suspended for incendiary comments and made changes to account verification.

    To diversify Twitter's revenue, he rolled out a verification plan early November, allowing anyone to purchase a blue checkmark for $8 a month. But it had to be suspended as accounts pretending to be companies and celebrities ran amok.

    A new version of the service, "Twitter blue", has launched today. There will now be a system in place to authenticate accounts.
