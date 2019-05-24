App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk hires man who tweeted photo of a sheep that went viral

While it is yet unknown what could have led to the unusual hiring, it is believed that a viral tweet about a sheep was instrumental in his new job.

Jagyaseni Biswas
The photo of the sheep that went viral (Image: Twitter/MERL)
The photo of the sheep that went viral (Image: Twitter/MERL)
Whatsapp

Adam Koszary, the programme manager for the United Kingdom’s Reading Museum and Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL), which is run by the University of Reading, is all set to join Tesla in a few months. He tweeted that Elon Musk has hired him as Tesla’s social media manager.

While it is yet unknown what could have led to the unusual hiring, it is believed that a viral tweet about a sheep was instrumental in his new job.

Sometime in April last year, the @TheMerl account had gone viral after it shared an old picture of a very large sheep on Twitter. The caption of the picture read: “Look at this absolute unit”. The tweet was retweeted more than 31,000 times and had garnered over a lakh likes.

Adam used to run social media campaigns for MERL in Berkshire. He announced on the microblogging platform on Tuesday that he has been hired as Tesla’s new social media manager.

He tweeted: “So I have more news: I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy. Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July.”

Notably, the tech-savvy youth’s viral sheep tweet had also led to Musk changing his Twitter profile photo to that of the ram. Also, though the entrepreneur is highly selective about people he follows on the social media platform and follows only 84 people, he began following MERL’s account after the incident.

After noticing Musk’s new profile photo, Adam tweeted: “Can we put a sheep into space in a car now please it's 2019” and changed MERL’s profile picture to a mug shot of Elon Musk.

One reason why Tesla could have thought of hiring a savvy social media manager is that Musk has landed in trouble in the past for posting “incorrectly” on Twitter.

He began getting his tweets proofread by lawyers since the time he wrongly claimed on Twitter that his company may get a large investment from Saudi Arabia’s largest investment fund.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #trends #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.