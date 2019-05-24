Elon Musk hires man who tweeted photo of a sheep that went viral

The photo of the sheep that went viral (Image: Twitter/MERL)

Adam Koszary, the programme manager for the United Kingdom’s Reading Museum and Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL), which is run by the University of Reading, is all set to join Tesla in a few months. He tweeted that Elon Musk has hired him as Tesla’s social media manager.

While it is yet unknown what could have led to the unusual hiring, it is believed that a viral tweet about a sheep was instrumental in his new job.



look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38

— The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

Sometime in April last year, the @TheMerl account had gone viral after it shared an old picture of a very large sheep on Twitter. The caption of the picture read: “Look at this absolute unit”. The tweet was retweeted more than 31,000 times and had garnered over a lakh likes.

Adam used to run social media campaigns for MERL in Berkshire. He announced on the microblogging platform on Tuesday that he has been hired as Tesla’s new social media manager.

He tweeted: “So I have more news: I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy. Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July.”

Notably, the tech-savvy youth’s viral sheep tweet had also led to Musk changing his Twitter profile photo to that of the ram. Also, though the entrepreneur is highly selective about people he follows on the social media platform and follows only 84 people, he began following MERL’s account after the incident.

After noticing Musk’s new profile photo, Adam tweeted: “Can we put a sheep into space in a car now please it's 2019” and changed MERL’s profile picture to a mug shot of Elon Musk.

One reason why Tesla could have thought of hiring a savvy social media manager is that Musk has landed in trouble in the past for posting “incorrectly” on Twitter.

He began getting his tweets proofread by lawyers since the time he wrongly claimed on Twitter that his company may get a large investment from Saudi Arabia’s largest investment fund.