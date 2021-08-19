MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk has cancelled Apple News subscription - here's why

According to Elon Musk, Apple News is a "major source of negativity".

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
SpaceX chief Elon Musk

Telsa CEO Elon Musk on August 19 admitted that he has cancelled his Apple News subscription. According to him, the app is a "major source of negativity".

President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber, on August 18 tweeted that he has "canceled Apple news".

He went on to call it "A major source of negativity" in his life. Replying to his tweet, the SpaceX founder said, "Same".

Apple News allows users to read news articles, based on publishers, websites, and topics they select, such as technology or politics.

In July, Musk had tweeted in support of Epic Games in the ongoing Apple and Epic lawsuit where the Fortnite maker alleged that the Cupertino technology giant was using its popular App Store as an illegal monopoly and took a 30 percent cut on every sale on its digital storefront.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," he tweeted.

He had also criticised Apple on an earnings call for Tesla saying that the company has created a "walled garden" to quash competition.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Elon Musk #world
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:48 pm

