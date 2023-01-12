 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk makes Guinness World Record for historic drop in wealth

Jan 12, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Elon Musk’s net worth fell from its $320 billion in peak in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023, Guinness World Records said, citing Forbes magazine.

Most of Elon Musk's wealth is linked to Tesla shares, that witnessed a huge drop in 2022.

Elon Musk's historic wealth drop is now part of the Guinness World Records. The global reference book recently announced that Musk, once the world's wealthiest person, had officially shattered the world record for "the largest loss of personal fortune in history".

Musk's fellow billionaires also witnessed wealth erosion in 2022. Amazon's Jeff Bezos lost $80 billion, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $78 billion loss.

The Tesla CEO has surpassed by the widest gap the $58.6-billion loss record held by Japanese investor Masayoshi Son.

Earlier reports, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said Musk had lost a record $200-billion in net worth.

Elon Musk is now the first person ever to lose $200 billion