English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk gives 'serious thought' to building new social media platform after Pune techie’s question

    The new platform could give priority to free speech as Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist". He had in the past even refused to block Russian news sources when asked to do so by governments other than Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Elon Musk was responding to a tweet by Pune engineer Pranay Pathole who has been Twitter friends with the Tesla CEO since 2018.

    Elon Musk was responding to a tweet by Pune engineer Pranay Pathole who has been Twitter friends with the Tesla CEO since 2018.


    Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Sunday said that he is giving serious though to building a new social media platform which would give priority to free speech without propaganda.

    Musk was responding to a tweet by Pune engineer Pranay Pathole who has been Twitter friends with the Tesla CEO since 2018.

    "Would you consider building a new social media platform, Elon Musk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed," 23-year-old Pathole tweeted.

    To which Musk responded, "Am giving serious thought to this."

    Close

    Related stories

    The world's richest man is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" and had in the past refused to block Russian news sources when asked to do so by governments other than Ukraine.

    Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX had shipped Starlink terminals to Ukraine based on a request from the country’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

    And amid multiple instances of news censorship and possible cyberattacks emerging amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Musk had earlier cautioned that Starlink could be targeted in Ukraine.

    Responding to a journalist’s question on whether Starlink was at risk of Russian cyberattacks, Elon Musk had said: “Almost all (of) Viasat (an American company's ) Ukraine user terminals were rendered permanently unusable by a Russian cyberattack on day of invasion, so … yes.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #free speech #Pranay Pathole #social media #starlink #Tesla
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.