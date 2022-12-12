 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk gets booed during surprise appearance at talk show. Says 'I'm rich, b****'

Dec 12, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been reports of the clip of the crowd booing at Elon Musk being removed from Twitter.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," talk show host Dave Chappelle told Elon Musk.

Elon Musk was on Sunday booed by the audience of a talk show where he made a surprise appearance. The richest person on Earth and Twitter head came out on stage at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco wearing a Twitter t-shirt.

But when the host Dave Chappelle introduced him by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” there was a lot of booing visible in a now-viral video. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," quipped Chappelle.

The comedian was referring to the massive layoffs that has been happening at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over.

During his brief appearance on stage with Chappelle, Musk also yelled out, “I’m rich, b****!”, a possible reference to a Rick James sketch from Chappelle’s Show.

