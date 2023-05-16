‘Reminds me of Magneto’: Elon Musk slams George Soros after he dumps full Tesla stake

Elon Musk compared George Soros to Magneto after the latter's company dumped its Tesla stake.

In a recent Twitter tirade, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took aim at billionaire investor George Soros, coinciding with the news of Soros' complete divestment from the electric vehicle giant. The Soros Fund Management, George Soros' family office, initially purchased 42,000 shares of Tesla in 2022 and later increased their holdings to 132,000 shares. With Tesla shares soaring 68 per cent in the first quarter, the fund likely reaped significant gains from the surge in the company's stock price.

However, shortly after Soros' position on Tesla was made public, Musk fired off a tweet comparing Soros to Magneto, a comic-book character from X-Men who possesses the ability to generate and control magnetic fields. Musk wrote, "Soros reminds me of Magneto."



The backstory of Magneto is that, like Soros, he is a Holocaust survivor. While Magneto is portrayed as a villain opposing the X-Men, in modern times, he is considered more of an anti-hero.

When a user disagreed and claimed that Magneto is "way cooler", Musk responded with "fair point".

In response to Musk's tweet, independent investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein highlighted the parallels between Magneto and Soros, pointing out that their experiences as Holocaust survivors have shaped their perspectives and empathy.

Krassenstein tweeted, "Fun fact: Magneto's experiences during the Holocaust as a survivor shaped his perspective as well as his depth and empathy. Soros, also a Holocaust survivor, gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions, which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with his political affiliations."

Musk, however, countered Krassenstein's comment stating, "You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity."



Critics of George Soros argue that he profits from the financial and social crises he creates by funding left-wing organizations worldwide to promote his ideological agendas. Soros' "Open Society Foundation" advocacy network claims to provide billions of dollars in funds to organizations globally, aiming to build “inclusive and vibrant democracies”.

