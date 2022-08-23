English
    Elon Musk meets his Twitter friend from India, Pranay Pathole

    Pranay Pathole was a happy man when he got to meet his idol Elon Musk this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    Elon Musk with online friend Pranay Pathole (Image credit: PPathole/Twitter)

    Pranay Pathole was a happy man when he got to meet his idol Elon Musk this week. The Pune techie met the world’s richest man at the Tesla factory in Texas and shared a photo from the meeting on Twitter, praising Musk as “humble and down-to-earth.”

    So how and why did the billionaire entrepreneur meet a 24-year-old IT professional from India? Those who follow Musk on Twitter know that he and Pranay Pathole have been interacting regularly on the microblogging platform for the last four years.

    Their interactions began in 2018, when Pathole (then an engineering student in Pune) tweeted about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers. “Fixed in next release”, Musk replied promptly, much to his astonishment – and the two soon developed an online camaraderie, with Pathole often defending the controversial businessman against trolls.

    “It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions,” he tweeted yesterday, sharing a photo from the meeting.

    According to his LinkedIn profile, Pathole joined the University of Texas at Dallas for a master’s degree this month. Before this, the 24-year-old had worked as an Assistant System Engineer with Tata Consultancy Services for two years.

    Pathole often ‘likes’, retweets and comments on Elon Musk’s posts, and corresponds with him through direct messages as well. He has described the Tesla billionaire as his “inspiration” several times in the past.

    “When Elon responded to me for the first time, that was the highlight of my life. But now my interactions with him have become very casual. We talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter,” Pathole told Hindustan Times in March.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Gigafactory Tesla #Pranay Pathole #Tesla
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 11:40 am
