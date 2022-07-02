English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus, shares pics with Pope and ex-wife

    Elon Musk ended his 10-day Twitter hiatus – his longest break ever from the microblogging platform he hopes to buy – with two pictures from Italy

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Elon Musk met the Pope with four of his children on Friday. (Image credit: elonmusk/Twitter)

    Elon Musk met the Pope with four of his children on Friday. (Image credit: elonmusk/Twitter)


    Elon Musk ended his 10-day Twitter hiatus – his longest break ever from the microblogging platform he hopes to buy – with two pictures from Italy. The first showed him with the Pope and the second was a throwback with his ex-wife Talulah Riley.

    The Tesla chief met the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, along with four of his children on Friday. Musk shared a photo from the meeting on Twitter, writing: “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”


    The Daily Mail identified his photographed children as 16 year-old triplets: Damian, Kai and Saxon, as well as Griffin, 18, whose sister Vivian recently filed to have her name changed legally in order to sever ties with her father.

    Elon Musk was married to their mother, Justine Wilson, between 2000 to 2008.

    The Tesla and SpaceX chief also shared a photo with ex-wife Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Venice, a site of Great Remembrance,” he wrote while tweeting the picture. The picture, he revealed, was taken over a decade ago in the city of canals for his 40th birthday which he celebrated with a party on the Orient Express. The trip ended in Venice with a “post-apocalyptic masked ball,” according to Vanity Fair.

    Elon Musk tweeted for the first time today since June 22. He ended his social media hiatus with a tweet about the death of YouTuber Technoblade.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Italy #pope #Tesla
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 06:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.