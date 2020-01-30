App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk earned over $2.3bn in 60 minutes after Tesla stocks surge

Tesla’s stock prices have been on a surge since October after the company announced better-than-expected profits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk earned over $2.3 billion in an hour on January 29 after shares of Tesla Inc. soared during the extended trading. Tesla generated stronger-than-expected quarterly results and increased the production of its Model Y SUV.

The electric-car maker’s stock surged 12 percent from $580.89 to $649, which resulted in boosting Musk’s net worth to about $36 billion. The multi-billionaire entrepreneur owns 20 percent of Tesla’s listed stock. Musk’s other company, the Space Exploration Technology known as SpaceX, is valued at nearly $14.6 billion.

Tesla’s stock prices surged since October after the company announced better-than-expected profits, reported Financial Express. The company’s market value is now over $100 billion. If Tesla manages to stay above the $100 billion-mark for an extended period and if the performance targets are met, Musk will be eligible to unlock his compensation award that would increase his net worth more than $50 billion.

Close

The company recently overtook Volkswagen and became the world's second most valuable automaker.

related news

Currently, Musk does not receive any salary or bonus.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.