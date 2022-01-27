Not McDonald’s, this burger brand might take Elon Musk up on Dogecoin offer

Elon Musk is known for influencing the value of cryptocurrency through his social media comments.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s offer to McDonald’s about eating a Happy Meal on television if it starts accepting Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency, as payment has caught the attention of other fast-food brands.



.@elonmusk if you retweet this we will work on accepting Dogecoin

— MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) January 26, 2022

Mr Beast Burger, an American delivery-only fast-food chain, told Elon Musk that they will work on accepting Dogecoin, if he re-tweets them. Musk, the richest person in the world, has more than 71 million Twitter followers.

Burger King also joined the conversation: “Only a king knows what da coin do”.

After Musk made McDonald’s the officer, the fast-food giant had joked that it will consider accepting Dogecoin if Tesla does the same with “Grimacecoin”, a made-up cryptocurrency. "Grimacecoin" is based on Grimace, a character that has featured in McDonald’s advertisements.

But what started as a joke became a new cryptocurrency. Just hours after the Twitter exchange between Musk and McDonald’s, several cryptocurrencies began trading on blockchains under the name of “Grimacecoin”.

According to Coindesk, “Grimacecoin” rose as much as 2,85,641 percent within a span of a few hours.

On January 14, the billionaire had announced that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise. Elon Musk’s tweet led to a sharp increase in the value of the digital currency.

Musk has also described dogecoin as “people’s crypto”. His comments have helped the meme coin surge 5,859 percent in 2021, according to data from Coinbase website.

The billionaire, who is also the founder of aerospace company SpaceX, owns cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.