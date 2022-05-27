Elon Musk dares Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run ‘politicians vs billionaires’ poll on Twitter

Elon Musk on Thursday asked his Twitter followers to vote on whom they trust less – politicians or billionaires. He then dared New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run the same poll with her followers. This is the latest in a line of clashes between Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, and Ocasio-Cortez, a US lawmaker and a self-described democratic socialist who has repeatedly called on billionaires to pay more tax.

“Who do you trust less? Real question,” wrote Elon Musk in his poll where people can choose between politicians and billionaires.

At the time of writing, over 1.9 million had voted in the poll, with the results tipped in favour of politicians. While 76.5% of voters said they trusted politicians less, 23.5% voted for billionaires.

“@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote in a follow-up tweet tagging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, as she is known.

Elon Musk’s poll came shortly after he criticised people who use of the word “billionaire” disparagingly – as Ocasio-Cortez has done in the past.

“Use of the word “billionaire” as a pejorative is morally wrong and dumb,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “If the reason for it is building products that make millions of people happy.”



On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez told Bloomberg that she would trade her Tesla for an electric car made by a company that allowed its workers to unionize.

This remark came after a Twitter spat between the two last month in which Ocasio-Cortez slammed a "billionaire with an ego problem" without taking names.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she tweeted at a time when Musk was all over news headlines for his $44 million Twitter deal.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” the billionaire responded.

This was followed by Musk taking a jibe at the congresswoman’s Met Gala dress from 2021 – a white gown with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned across the back in red.