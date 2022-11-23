No free lunches at Twitter under Musk. No daycare, home internet or other perks either

Twitter is going to exercise greater financial restraint under its new owner Elon Musk, who has already reduced the workforce by half, dissolved top leadership and put an end to remote work at the social media giant. Now, Musk is also cutting several perks that Twitter employees have enjoyed for years.

In a company-wide email sent Monday night, Twitter’s HR department informed employees that it would be cutting allowances for employee wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, outschool, daycare, and quarterly team activities, The Verge reported.

The email came a few hours after Musk held his second all-hands meeting with employees at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

"We're facing a challenging economic climate where greater attention to cost management is essential," the email said. "The future of Twitter is super bright if we can work together to be wise stewards of the company's resources."

According to Business Insider, which saw the email, allowances for Camp Twitter - a company-wide group activity - and smaller team activities have also been dissolved.

The training and development allowance, which a former employee said had been part of Twitter for years, was also discontinued. This allowance helped employees expense things that could improve productivity at work.

Even typical work-related costs like home internet and phone bills have been reduced or completely cut out. The allowance for a mobile phone bill, for example, is now $50 – as compared to $150 earlier. Musk has made a number of sweeping changes since taking control of Twitter. After laying off roughly 3,700 employees, he told remaining staff that they would be expected to put in long hours and adhere to a “hardcore” work culture at Twitter 2.0 or leave the company – an ultimatum that sparked a fresh wave of resignations. Days after taking control as the new owner of Twitter, he had also put an end to free food served to employees in office.

