Elon Musk congratulates ISRO for successful PSLV launch of Singapore satellites

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Elon Musk's tweet comes after ISRO successfully launched two Singapore satellites and carried out a technical experiment as part of its cost-saving efforts in satellite deployment in orbits, named POEM 2.

Elon Musk replied to a tweet by ISRO announcing the success of the PSLV mission.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful launch of two Singapore-made satellites from its spaceport through its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX, replied to a tweet by India’s premier space agency announcing the success of Saturday’s mission.

PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit,” ISRO had tweeted.
“Congratulations!” Elon Musk tweeted in a reply to the ISRO tweet.
The satellites - -- TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 - are part of the order secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

PSLV C55 mission has been adopted with the 'integrate, transfer and launch' concept using the PSLV integration facility at Sriharikota. It is also the 16th mission for ISRO using the PSLV Core Alone configuration.
Saturday's mission follows the successful deployment of the TeLEOS-1 satellite in a PSLV-C29 rocket along with five other satellites of Singapore in December 2015.

The space agency also carried out the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-2 (POEM-2) as an orbital platform to carry out the scientific experiments through non-separating payloads carried by it.