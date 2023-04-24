Elon Musk congratulates ISRO for successful PSLV launch of Singapore satellites

Elon Musk replied to a tweet by ISRO announcing the success of the PSLV mission.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful launch of two Singapore-made satellites from its spaceport through its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX, replied to a tweet by India’s premier space agency announcing the success of Saturday’s mission.

“PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit,” ISRO had tweeted.

“Congratulations!” Elon Musk tweeted in a reply to the ISRO tweet.

The satellites - -- TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 - are part of the order secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

PSLV C55 mission has been adopted with the 'integrate, transfer and launch' concept using the PSLV integration facility at Sriharikota. It is also the 16th mission for ISRO using the PSLV Core Alone configuration.

Saturday's mission follows the successful deployment of the TeLEOS-1 satellite in a PSLV-C29 rocket along with five other satellites of Singapore in December 2015.

The space agency also carried out the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-2 (POEM-2) as an orbital platform to carry out the scientific experiments through non-separating payloads carried by it.

Announcing the success of the PSLV satellite mission, ISRO Chief S Somanath said "POEM is going to write some more poems" with seven payloads.

The payloads belong to ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space and Indian Institute of Astrophysics. It has "deployable solar panel for the first time in the upper stage of a rocket."That is another exciting thing to happen," Somanath added.

The payloads on POEM-2 would be powered by scientists to perform the operation. The platform's solar panel would be deployed facing towards the Sun through a ground command. Somanath said it is for the first time that solar panels are being deployed in the fourth stage of a rocket by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to him, the platform would ensure the deployed solar panel points towards the Sun optimally using appropriate sun pointing mode, which would increase the power generation capability.

The power would be provided to payloads and avionic packages based on their requirements.