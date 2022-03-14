English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ fight. Stakes: Ukraine

    When a follower asked Elon Musk if he really meant challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO responded: "I am absolutely serious."

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 14, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    Elon Musk had earlier come to Ukraine's aid when one of the country's ministers had reached out to him on Twitter.

    Elon Musk had earlier come to Ukraine's aid when one of the country's ministers had reached out to him on Twitter.


    Elon Musk on Monday reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single combat, putting Ukraine at stake.

    "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," the billionaire businessman tweeted.

    He followed it up with another tweet directed at the Russian government's official Twitter page. "Do you agree to this fight?" Musk tweeted in Russian tagging Vladimir Putin's office.

    Close

    Related stories

    When a follower asked Elon Musk if he really meant challenging Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO responded: "I am absolutely serious."

    When another follower, claimed that if there was indeed a fight, Musk would defeat Putin in 10 seconds, because he is taller and "19 years younger than the Russian President, Musk responded: "Pretty much."

    While some people lauded Musk for his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, several asked him not to make a joke out of the whole situation. "Dear Elon, people are dying there in Ukraine. Don't make a joke about it. You do not know how my wife and her mother came to Turkey from Eastern Ukraine. People there are in a very difficult situation," commented Twitter user Emre Ata. Another user Nicole Simeon tweeted, "Excuse me but this post is for laughs Elon Musk is in his world as always."

    Musk had earlier come to Ukraine's aid when one of the country's ministers had reached out to him on Twitter. The Starlink founder activated the satellite internet's service in the war-torn country at a time when Russia was trying to cut off internet connectivity.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #starlink #Tesla #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 08:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.