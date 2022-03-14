Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ fight. Stakes: Ukraine

Elon Musk on Monday reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single combat, putting Ukraine at stake."I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," the billionaire businessman tweeted.
I hereby challenge
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
When a follower asked Elon Musk if he really meant challenging Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO responded: "I am absolutely serious."
I am absolutely serious— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Pretty much
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
While some people lauded Musk for his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, several asked him not to make a joke out of the whole situation. "Dear Elon, people are dying there in Ukraine. Don't make a joke about it. You do not know how my wife and her mother came to Turkey from Eastern Ukraine. People there are in a very difficult situation," commented Twitter user Emre Ata. Another user Nicole Simeon tweeted, "Excuse me but this post is for laughs Elon Musk is in his world as always."Musk had earlier come to Ukraine's aid when one of the country's ministers had reached out to him on Twitter. The Starlink founder activated the satellite internet's service in the war-torn country at a time when Russia was trying to cut off internet connectivity.