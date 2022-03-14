Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ fight. Stakes: Ukraine

Elon Musk had earlier come to Ukraine's aid when one of the country's ministers had reached out to him on Twitter.

Elon Musk on Monday reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single combat, putting Ukraine at stake.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022



Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," the billionaire businessman tweeted.He followed it up with another tweet directed at the Russian government's official Twitter page. "Do you agree to this fight?" Musk tweeted in Russian tagging Vladimir Putin 's office.

When a follower asked Elon Musk if he really meant challenging Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO responded: "I am absolutely serious."



I am absolutely serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022





Pretty much

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

When another follower, claimed that if there was indeed a fight, Musk would defeat Putin in 10 seconds, because he is taller and "19 years younger than the Russian President, Musk responded: "Pretty much."

While some people lauded Musk for his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, several asked him not to make a joke out of the whole situation. "Dear Elon, people are dying there in Ukraine. Don't make a joke about it. You do not know how my wife and her mother came to Turkey from Eastern Ukraine. People there are in a very difficult situation," commented Twitter user Emre Ata. Another user Nicole Simeon tweeted, "Excuse me but this post is for laughs Elon Musk is in his world as always."