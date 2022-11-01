Inside Elon Musk's Halloween night: $7,500 leather costume, Twitter bird on pumpkin

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO, dressed in a leathery outfit as he spent Halloween with his mother. The billionaire posted a photo of himself in his Halloween outfit, along with his mother. Musk attended model Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City. His costume is worth $7,500, reports Just Jared.

A New York-based costume store lists the brown outfit has “Devil’s Champion – Leather Armor Set”.

Also featured in Musk’s photo was Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of the Wall Group. According to his mother Maye Musk, it was Brooke Wall who “tied” him into his Halloween costume.

The unpredictable business tycoon’s followers on Twitter were left confused with his costume, with many guessing if it was of any known character.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared another photo of Twitter’s bird logo carved on to a pumpkin. A dog wearing the company tshirt is sitting next to the Halloween pumpkin.

Musk said on Monday he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social company he recently acquired for $44 billion.

Musk, who had earlier changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in an allusion to his planned move, has now updated his bio to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” and has a new display picture featuring his younger self, holding a telephone.

Top Twitter executives, Indian-origin then CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were fired as Musk’ss acquisition was completed. Within hours of taking over the reigns at the social media giant, Must posted a series of tweets. “The bird is freed,” he had tweeted.