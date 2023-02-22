Elon Musk calls Twitter 'world's largest non-profit', tweets about open source plans

Billionaire Elon Musk has been quite active (more than usual) on Twitter recently and in a tweet announced that the microblogging site’s algorithm will be made open source next week. He also had a warning that when it rolls out people should be “prepared to be disappointed” but also assured that will significantly improve later.

He also hinted that Twitter is not profitable and called it the world’s “largest non-profit” saying: “Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol”.

And then the comments flooded the thread.

“They turned a profit for years until you started talking about buying them to allow nazis a louder voice. Then you bought them and immediately made them private so you wouldn't have to disclose financial information. I don't believe for a second that you've fixed anything,” one user wrote.

He got a response. “Are you high, or just plain ignorant? Twitter has been losing money for as long as anyone paying attention can remember,” a user commented.

There were many thumbs ups for the open source.

"That is a great reason to open source it, so the community can revise it and help clean-up what the wokes left behind. It also helps promote trust in the platform," a comment read.

"Also these Dorsey era moderation policies gotta go man, I'd suggest having an open town hall of the Liberal and conservative users to discuss moderation policies that serve both mindsets and make both sides happy," another user wrote. Musk purchased Twitter last year after a legal spat after he backed out of his initially proposed deal citing too many bots and not complete disclosure of facts from the company. After the court mandated it, he made the deal and soon after fired the board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal and laid off thousands of employees.

Moneycontrol News