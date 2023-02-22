 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk calls Twitter 'world's largest non-profit', tweets about open source plans

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Elon Musk has purchased Twitter for $44 billion after initially backing out of the deal citing too many bots on the platform.

Elon Musk is one of the most followed personalities on Twitter with 129.4 million followers.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been quite active (more than usual) on Twitter recently and in a tweet announced that the microblogging site’s algorithm will be made open source next week. He also had a warning that when it rolls out people should be “prepared to be disappointed” but also assured that will significantly improve later.

He also hinted that Twitter is not profitable and called it the world’s “largest non-profit” saying: “Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol”.
And then the comments flooded the thread.

“They turned a profit for years until you started talking about buying them to allow nazis a louder voice. Then you bought them and immediately made them private so you wouldn't have to disclose financial information. I don't believe for a second that you've fixed anything,” one user wrote.

He got a response. “Are you high, or just plain ignorant? Twitter has been losing money for as long as anyone paying attention can remember,” a user commented.

There were many thumbs ups for the open source.