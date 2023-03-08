 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk brings up wheelchair-bound ex-Twitter employee's typing skills, his counter is viral

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Haradlur Thorleifsson, 45, was born with a genetic congenital muscle disease and has been using a wheelchair since he was 25.

Elon Musk vs Haraladur Thorleifsson on Twitter is a viral conversation now. (Image: iamharaldur/Twitter)

Icelandic entrepreneur and former Twitter employee Haraldur Thorleifsson’s conversation with ex-employer Elon Musk went viral on social media on Tuesday. When Thorleifsson asked about his employment status and dues settlement to Musk, the Twitter owner asked the disabled businessman his roles and responsibilities on Twitter.

Some counters and further questions followed in the Twitter thread after which Musk stopped responding. The thread blew up and was all over social media with Twitter employee Andy Cohen calling the conversation “the most entertaining exit interview” he witnessed. This time Musk responded and that went viral too with nearly 55 million views.

“The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that,” Musk tweeted.

Thorleifsson’s response was not too far behind. In a long list of points, the Icelandic businessman of the year 2019 stated what his medical condition is and what it entails.

The 45-year-old was born with a genetic congenital muscle disease and has been using a wheelchair since he was 25.
“For a long time I thought my arms would remain strong. A doctor told me they would. But they ended up losing strength. Which, I don’t mind telling you, was hard to accept. But you okay the cards you are dealt and I’ve managed to create a wonderful life,” he wrote listing challenges.