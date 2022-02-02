MARKET NEWS

    Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50,000 to stop tracking his jet

    Jack Sweeney, a college student in the US, uses a bot to track billionaire Elon Musk’s jet and tweets the location of its take-off and landing as well as the length of the trip from a handle called "Elon Musk's Jet", which has more than 1.5 lakh followers.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
    Jack Sweeney, 19, runs a Twitter account called

    Jack Sweeney, 19, runs a Twitter account called "Elon Musk Jet", where he shares updates on the movement of the billionaire's plane. (@JxckSweeney)

    A 19-year-old college student in the United States, who runs a Twitter account that tracks billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet, has been blocked by him on social media, Bloomberg reported.

    Jack Sweeney uses a bot to track Elon Musk’s jet and tweets the location of its take-off and landing as well as the length of the trip. His Twitter handle, Elon Musk’s Jet, has more than 1.5 lakh followers.

    Alerted to the security risk posed by the Twitter handle, Musk had asked the teenager to take it down in a private message in 2021. He had even offered him $5,000 to delete the account.

    But Musk’s offer was not good enough for the ambitious teenager, who asked if he could raise it to $50k. Sweeney said he would use the money for college and eventually to buy a Tesla.

     

    The billionaire told Sweeney: “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase”.

    Sweeney told Bloomberg in an interview that the offer of $5,000 was not enough to shut down something into which he has put time and effort.

    The teenager added that Musk has blocked all social media accounts related to him. "You know, it's kinda strange, he [Musk] wants it down and seems like he's really mad," he added.

    Sweeney said he was a "SpaceX and Tesla stuff" enthusiast.

    But the episode does not seem to have deterred Sweeney, who told Bloomberg about his plans to  earn money by tracking other billionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.  He is planning to start a business called “Ground Control”.

    "Companies in flight tracking have millions in revenue per year," he told Bloomberg. "Just a small cut of what they make would be good revenue for me."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 01:51 pm
