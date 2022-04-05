Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal an ‘incredible team, lead with their hearts’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Tuesday announced that billionaire Elon Musk is joining the board of the micro-blogging site. He said that the Tesla CEO cares deeply about the world and Twitter’s role in it.

Musk joined the Twitter board after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in the company and becoming its largest shareholder.

"I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Jack Dorsey tweeted.

Dorsey's message comes after Agrawal's initial announcement of the tech billionaire's appointment to the board.

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Parag Agrawal tweeted. "He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!"

Responding to the announcement, Musk tweeted, "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

Elon Musk recently made a public disclosure of a $3 billion stake in Twitter -- his favourite social media platform. An avid user, the world's richest man has often criticised Twitter's actions.

When the micro-blogging site announced the launch of a feature that will allow NFTs to be used as display pictures, Musk had said he found it annoying and added, "Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

In March, Musk even posted a poll asking its users whether they believe that the social media platform "rigorously adheres" to the principle of free speech. The consequences of their answers "will be important", Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist had added.

On Tuesday, hours before the announcement of Musk joining Twitter's board was made public, he had put up a poll asking his followers if they wanted an edit button. The poll was still underway at the time of writing this article and more than 32 lakh people had participated in it.