Electric vehicles and alternative energy— Is India ready to drive the change?

The coronavirus pandemic that restricted the movement of people and goods also sent out a clear message: the environment can heal and the ecology improve if we come together to find solutions.

As the transport economy slowed down, air pollution levels dropped. With industries shut, the river waters were clean and reduced fossil fuel consumption dramatically improved air quality. In one swipe, Earth cleaned herself.

The drop in man-made pollutants allowed the planet to regain some of its lost life—the need for clean energy can’t be stressed more.

The coronavirus outbreak has shown that a collective effort is all it takes to improve environmental sustainability. Take motor fuel, for instance. In FY21, as many as 18.62 million vehicles were sold in India, out of which only about 170,000 units were electrically powered. While pollution and sustainability awareness are at an all-time high, the electric vehicle (EV) trend is yet to catch on in India.

However, India has stepped up to the environmental sustainability challenge by amping up its EV and alternative energy adoptions.

EV trends in India

While Europe and China have wholeheartedly embraced EVs, India is finally showing interest in electrifying vehicles. It is still a nascent concept in India, primarily seen in the two-wheeler segment— 97.5% of the EVs sold in the country are two-wheelers.

Both the Centre and state governments have taken several measures to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The Gujarat government has subsidised EV purchases by students, Telangana has exempted the first 200,000 EVs from road tax and registration fees, while the Union government is offering incentives for e-buses and setting up charging stations.

Needless to say, India has woken up to the concept of clean, green fuel, however, a more robust system is needed to implement these policies nationwide. People also need to be made aware of the importance of environmental responsibility and the switch to clean alternative energy.

With Tesla planning to set up a factory in Karnataka, the EV scene in India is about to get more exciting. It is also expected that venture capitalists may invest a tentative sum of $300 million in EV companies of the country.

The takeaway

Efficient and clean energy practices are a must to protect a fragile environment and save the planet from the vagaries of climate change. India cannot afford to lag in the global push for a cleaner environment. It must step up to the challenge of educating its people on environmental responsibility, adopting EVs and ensuring the availability of clean energy.