MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Electric vehicles and alternative energy— Is India ready to drive the change?

October 01, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST

The coronavirus pandemic that restricted the movement of people and goods also sent out a clear message: the environment can heal and the ecology improve if we come together to find solutions.


As the transport economy slowed down, air pollution levels dropped. With industries shut, the river waters were clean and reduced fossil fuel consumption dramatically improved air quality. In one swipe, Earth cleaned herself.


The drop in man-made pollutants allowed the planet to regain some of its lost life—the need for clean energy can’t be stressed more.


The coronavirus outbreak has shown that a collective effort is all it takes to improve environmental sustainability. Take motor fuel, for instance. In FY21, as many as 18.62 million vehicles were sold in India, out of which only about 170,000 units were electrically powered. While pollution and sustainability awareness are at an all-time high, the electric vehicle (EV) trend is yet to catch on in India.


However, India has stepped up to the environmental sustainability challenge by amping up its EV and alternative energy adoptions.


 


EV trends in India


While Europe and China have wholeheartedly embraced EVs, India is finally showing interest in electrifying vehicles. It is still a nascent concept in India, primarily seen in the two-wheeler segment— 97.5% of the EVs sold in the country are two-wheelers.


Both the Centre and state governments have taken several measures to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The Gujarat government has subsidised EV purchases by students, Telangana has exempted the first 200,000 EVs from road tax and registration fees, while the Union government is offering incentives for e-buses and setting up charging stations.


Needless to say, India has woken up to the concept of clean, green fuel, however, a more robust system is needed to implement these policies nationwide. People also need to be made aware of the importance of environmental responsibility and the switch to clean alternative energy.


With Tesla planning to set up a factory in Karnataka, the EV scene in India is about to get more exciting. It is also expected that venture capitalists may invest a tentative sum of $300 million in EV companies of the country.


 


The takeaway


Efficient and clean energy practices are a must to protect a fragile environment and save the planet from the vagaries of climate change. India cannot afford to lag in the global push for a cleaner environment. It must step up to the challenge of educating its people on environmental responsibility, adopting EVs and ensuring the availability of clean energy.

 

Tags: #Features
first published: Oct 1, 2021 02:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.