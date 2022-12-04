 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Electoral bonds go on sale from tomorrow at 29 branches of SBI

Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

This is the third successive month that electoral bonds are going on sale, which also comes a day ahead of a Supreme Court hearing challenges to electoral bond scheme

State bank of India

The finance ministry will on December 5 open a week-long window for the sale of electoral bonds through 29 branches of State Bank of India (SBI), which can sell and encash the instruments till December 12.

Notified in 2018 as a way of political funding, the Electoral Bond Scheme is an alternative to cash donations that allows donors to fund campaigns of parties of their choice through the purchase of bonds.

These bonds can be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. This is the 24th tranche of bonds to go on sale.

“State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 05.12.2022 to 12.12.2022,” the finance ministry said in a statement on December 3.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, Guwahati, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal and Raipur are some the cities where SBI branches have been authorised to sell electoral bonds.

This is the third successive month that poll bonds are being sold. The 23rd tranche opened for subscription from November 9 to 15 and in October, these were available for sale from the first of the month to the tenth.