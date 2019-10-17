App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election candidate in US town changes name to ‘Nobody’ to help people vote for ‘Nobody’

In the posters he has put up around town, the mayoral candidate has urged voters to elect him since “Nobody tells the truth”, “Nobody can fix the economy”, and “Nobody cares about the poor”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Poster of Nobody's election campaign.
Poster of Nobody's election campaign.

Richard Goyan Paul, who changed his named to ‘Nobody’ in August, ran for the mayoral elections of the town Keene in New Hampshire, US on October 15.

The 50-year-old wanted to give the residents of his town the chance to literally vote for ‘Nobody’, which inspired him to take this step.

In the posters he put up around town, the mayoral candidate urged voters to elect him since “Nobody tells the truth”, “Nobody can fix the economy”, and “Nobody cares about the poor”.

He told the local media outlets that he changed his name because he had plans to run for office and “there are a lot of jobs in the government that ‘Nobody’ should do”.

The cannabis freedom activist, who has been arrested almost a dozen times, was pitted against two city councillors for a final municipal ballot in November.

He, however, was unlucky. Only 11 percent of the town voted on the poll day who voted against Nobody.

His opponents, Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel advanced who will face off in November’s general election.

But Nobody had a backup plan. He is reportedly planning a Republican challenge against Governor Chris Sununu in 2020.

Nobody lives in a flophouse and has been under the scanner of the agencies for a long time.

According to a New York Post report, he drew inspiration from the popular campaign slogan “Vote for nobody”.

However, he added, that he did not exactly want to ask people to refrain from voting. That’s when he got the idea of contesting elections by the new name.

'Nobody' has vowed to fight for legalising marijuana if he is voted to power.

Explaining his dedication towards this cause, he said that his wife died of cancer and he never got a chance to explore the medicinal properties of marijuana to ease her pain.

Nobody, if ever voted to power, plans to lower taxes.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:30 pm

