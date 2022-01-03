Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 as cases surge in Maharashtra

Ekta Kapoor is the Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms.

Ekta Kapoor, television and film producer, has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Monday.

“Despite taking all precaution, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested,” she said in her Instagram post. Kapoor is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Kapoor’s announcement comes hours after actor John Abraham said he and his wife, Priya Runchal, have tested positive for the virus.

Ekta Kapoor , Abraham and his wife are the latest Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 , at a time when India is seeing a massive surge in infections and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi.

Last month, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus.