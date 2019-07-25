Ekta Kapoor sets record with back-to-back releases: Kangana-Rajkummar's Judgementall Hai Kya and Sidharth-Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi

Joginder Tuteja

This could well be a record for a filmmaker!

Ekta Kapoor is the woman behind many a TV series and web series, many of which are running parallel to each other on different platforms. But, when it comes to films, there is still space between her ventures. Well, the story is different this fortnight, with two of her films releasing practically back to back. While Judgementall Hai Kya releases on July 26, Jabariya Jodi arrives on August 2, hence making it a particularly hectic fortnight for her production house Balaji Motion Pictures.

Not that it was planned this way to begin with. There were different dates that had been thought upon for Judgementall Hai Kya before July 26 was finalized. On the other hand, Jabariya Jodi, too, had plans for an earlier release. Later, July 12 was decided as the D-day. However, when Super 30 averted clash with Judgementall Hai Kya on July 26 and chose to arrive a fortnight earlier on July 12, Ekta Kapoor decided to move ahead Jabariya Jodi to August 2.

All seems to be well now when it comes to juggling around both the releases. One keenly awaits how Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi turn out to be. The former is a quirky comedy with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The promo of the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed film is quite intriguing and is promising a very different kind of edgy entertainment.

On the other hand, Jabariya Jodi has a Bihar set up to it, with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra featuring in a never-seen-before role. Based on the practice of “groom kidnapping” that is still prevalent in some parts of Bihar and UP, the Prashant Singh-directed film is set as a racy romantic entertainer with song-n-dance galore.

As for Ekta Kapoor, these are busy days indeed as she is not just gearing up to release two of her films in back-to-back weeks. She is also actively participating in the promotion and marketing of both her offerings. She has to take care of the competition as well, with newer releases like Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana arriving alongside her Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi respectively.

Interestingly, Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) is one of the producers for Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana. This means even he would have two back-to-back releases to his name. This would indeed make it a first where two producers have a film each of theirs clashing with the other and that, too, on back-to-back Fridays.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on how Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi turn out to be as a lot is riding on these films. Kangana and Rajkummar are coming fresh from the success of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Stree respectively. If their Judgementall Hai Kya turns out to be a success, it would indeed be a reason to celebrate. On the other hand, Sidharth and Parineeti were earlier seen together in Hasee Toh Phasee. They would be looking forward to Jabariya Jodi emerging as an even bigger success.

No wonder the coming fortnight is much keenly awaited for all involved with the two films.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)