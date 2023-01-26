English
    Egypt unveils golden mummy and tomb of ancient 'secret-keeper'

    Down a 15-metre shaft, the expedition also found a large limestone sarcophagus that had remained sealed "just as the ancient Egyptians left it 4,300 years ago". It is one of the oldest and most complete non-royal mummies ever found in the country.

    AFP
    January 26, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST
    Artifacts are displayed at the Saqqara archaeological site, where a gold-laced mummy and four tombs including of an ancient king's "secret keeper" were recently discovered, south of Cairo.

    Egypt unveiled Thursday a gold-laced mummy and four tombs, including of an ancient king's "secret keeper", discovered in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.

    The vast burial site at the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and old Coptic Christian monasteries.

    Archaeologist Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former antiquities minister, announced the latest discovery, dating from the fifth and sixth dynasties -- around the 25th to the 22nd centuries BC -- to reporters at the dig site.

    The largest tomb, "decorated with scenes of daily life," belonged to a priest, inspector and supervisor of nobles named Khnumdjedef, said Hawass.