    ‘Egg water to make dosas’: Man trolled for bizarre complaint about Kochi airport lounge

    At the airport, the man, named Manish Jain, apparently misheard "thand paani" or cold water as "anda (egg) water" and raised hue and cry on Twitter about “hurt sentiments of vegetarians”.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Twitter users pointed out to the man that “thanda paani” or cold water, which he misheard as “anda (egg) water, is sprinkled on dosa pans as a practice.

    A Twitter user recently become the target of online ridicule after making an unwitting complaint that the food court at the Kochi airport was using “egg water” for making dosas.

    The man, Manish Jain, raised hue and cry on Twitter about “hurt sentiments of vegetarians” and sought action against the food outlet.

    “If you are in Chochi (Kochi) kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge,” he said. “They simply plays with religious belief, where they use egg water to bake South India Food such as dosa. When asked they told its as per standard. When asked for manual they denied to share.”

     

    Jain went ahead to tag Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kochi airport in his complaint.

    He could have been saved the trouble had he not incorrectly overheard someone saying “thanda paani” or cold water as “anda (egg) water”.

    “My brother, what in God's good name is egg water??” writer Vinay Arvind said in response to the man’s tweet.

     

    “That idiot heard thandaa paani as andaa paani,” another user said.

    Others pointed out to Jain that it is a cooking practice to sprinkle cold water on a dosa pan.

    “Manish, thanda pani isn’t the same as anda pani,” journalist Rohini Singh said. “Water is sprinkled on the dosa pan to cool the surface down so that the batter has time to settle and the dosa cooks properly. Why would anyone give you a free egg for the price of a vegetarian dosa? Makes no sense!”

     

    Left leader Kavita Krishnan said: "In every South Indian home or hotel, water is sprinkled on the cast iron pan between every dosai to cool it down. What even IS “egg water”?! I mean, that’s not a thing.  Egg made liquid is …omelette mix?" 

    A user named Advaid slammed that man for his "hysteria and stupidity". "Grow up!" he said.



    Tags: #food #Kerala #Kochi #Twitter
    first published: May 6, 2022 09:49 am
