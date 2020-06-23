EESL puts Rs 500 crore contract with China-backed company on hold

The Government of India-owned Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has frozen a Rs 500 crore smart meter contract with a China-backed Indonesia-based company called PT Hexing. The latter had won the tender for procuring two million smart meters nearly two years ago.

The contract awarded to PT Hexing has been put on hold to assess if they are adhering to all tender laws on local content. The decision comes at a time border tension between India and China has peaked in the eastern Ladakh region and the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains.

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL, has informed that the Indonesia-based firm has not started deploying the smart meters that have already arrived and are currently in their warehouse.

The development comes at a time the power ministry is looking to release an order that would make it mandatory to increase local content in tenders backed by state-run banks or government procurement tenders. According to an ET Prime report, the ministry is now collating a list of equipment that are manufactured adequately in India and have enough competition.

Meanwhile, the electrical equipment industry has informed that Indian companies have the capacity to manufacture 95 percent of the country’s power equipment, yet several transmission and distribution contracts have gone to Chinese companies.