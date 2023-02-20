 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edward Snowden's 'pornography' question to Elon Musk over Twitter ban on wife's pic with baby

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

The image apparently goes against Twitter's policies against nudity and promotion of adult pornography which led to the original photo being brought down.

Edward Snowden tweeted to Elon Musk over his baby's photo with his wife being taken down. (2nd image: @Snowden/Twitter)

Former CIA employee and National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden has a question for Twitter boss Elon Musk. In a tweet, he said that his wife, Lindsay Mill's account was locked because of a photo with her baby where the child’s bare back and bottom was visible.

“Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?” Snowden wrote sharing the photo.

Then came another tweet where he directly addressed Musk.

“Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion,” Snowden, 39, tweeted quoting the earlier one.
Twitter, in its “sensitive media” policy section states, ''You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behaviour within the live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos.''