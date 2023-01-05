 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This actor just discovered Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023

'Fight Club' star Edward Norton discovered surprising details about his ancestry on the TV show 'Finding Your Roots'.

(Images: AFP and Getty Images)

Fight Club actor Edward Norton recently discovered he has ancestral links to the real-life Pocahontas, the famous Native American figure who has inspired many books and films.

Norton appeared on the TV show Finding Your Roots, in which historian and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates explores the ancestry of famous people using  "genealogical detective work and DNA analysis".

On the PBS programme, Gates confirmed Norton's family lore about being related to Pocahontas.

When Norton asked him how he determined this link, Gates said there were documents to show for it.

“You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas," he told Norton.

 

 