This actor just discovered Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother

Fight Club actor Edward Norton recently discovered he has ancestral links to the real-life Pocahontas, the famous Native American figure who has inspired many books and films.

Norton appeared on the TV show Finding Your Roots, in which historian and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates explores the ancestry of famous people using "genealogical detective work and DNA analysis".

On the PBS programme, Gates confirmed Norton's family lore about being related to Pocahontas.

When Norton asked him how he determined this link, Gates said there were documents to show for it.

“You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas," he told Norton.



Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas!

Tune in TOMORROW night on @PBS at 8/7c for the Finding Your Roots premiere!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023

Gates said Pocahontas married English settler John Rolfe in 1614 in Jamestown, Virginia -- the first permanent English colony in North America.

Another historical account says Pocahontas was married to an indigenous warrior and had a child with him, the BBC reported. But she was kidnapped, renamed Rebecca and married to John Rolfe, according to the Smithsonian magazine.

Norton, after learning his ancestral links said: “It just makes you realize what a small … piece of the whole human story you are."

On the show, he was also told that one of his ancestors owned slaves, including girls aged between four and 10.

"When you read 'Slave, age 8', you just want to die," the actor said in response.

"The short answer is these things are uncomfortable," he added. "Everybody should be uncomfortable with it. It's a judgment on the history of this country and it needs to be contended with."