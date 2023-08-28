Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta on 5 investment advices for young professionals just starting out

Radhika Gupta urged young professionals to rethink their investment strategies.

Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss, took to X to impart invaluable investment advice she wishes she had received when she was just starting her career. As a seasoned finance professional, her five-point advice doesn't just focus on the power of compounding but delves into the nuanced aspects of money management that often go unnoticed.

With her own experiences as a backdrop, Gupta urges young professionals to rethink their investment strategies, dispelling misconceptions and highlighting the hidden gems of financial growth.

Here are the five pieces of advice Gupta shared on X as she turns 40 soon and gets more reflective on the past.

1. Starting Early

"Start early, but not just because of compounding," Gupta asserts. She emphasizes that early in one's career, the zeal to prove oneself often overshadows financial prudence. Money might languish in bank accounts, even for finance professionals, due to a lack of time or confidence to dive into investments.

Gupta's advice is to dive in sooner rather than later, as delayed starts often result in rushed decisions and missed opportunities. Beginning early provides the room to learn from small capital mistakes, rather than risking big blunders later. "Read and study your options well before you start," she adds, cautioning against following trends driven by peer pressure.

2. Rethinking Asset Allocation

The conventional wisdom of age-based equity allocation doesn't hold water, according to Gupta. She points out that different risk tolerances and life circumstances can dramatically alter the ideal investment mix. "Choose the asset allocation that works for you," Gupta suggests.

A liquid contingency fund, even in debt, can serve as a cushion for ventures like starting a business during market downturns. The emphasis, she reiterates, is on maintaining a balance that keeps money productive without causing sleepless nights in volatile markets.

3. Embracing Simplicity

Drawing from her own journey, Gupta demolishes the misconception that complexity equates to sophistication. She reminisces about her initial days trading intricate financial instruments and contrasts that with her current investment preference—a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in balanced advantage and mid/small-cap funds.

She stresses that the best investment often lies in uncomplicated avenues that offer liquidity, meaningful returns, and peace of mind. "Simple hai to sahi hai," Gupta quips, equating simple investing to savouring the comfort of everyday meals.



Having a structured investment framework is paramount, Gupta emphasizes. Documenting principles, goals, investment criteria, and review schedules aids in decision-making. Gupta encourages young people just getting started to think holistically, particularly when it comes to real estate and managing Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs).

A written plan, she believes, becomes a touchstone during moments of uncertainty, preventing second-guessing and fostering confidence in financial choices.

5. Balancing Saving, Investing, and Enjoying

Gupta's fourth piece of advice strikes a chord with young professionals—a reminder to find equilibrium between saving, investing, and enjoying life. She affirms that investing is about securing goals and enhancing quality of life, not a race to accumulate wealth.

“Spend it on things you like, on little joys (like my first LV bag) and big big joys (like my home). Investing is about fulfilling goals and living a better life not a competition to win. I may be an MF CEO but finally there is limited joy an NAV can give you. That comes from buying your parents a car, yourself your first watch, your child an amazing education, your first family holiday or whatever else it is. A redemption when used to bring a smile to someone is a good one,” she wrote citing her personal experiences.