Edelweiss MF CEO joins debate on 18-hour work days

Much has been said about the ethicality of asking freshers to put in long hours in their first jobs if they want to climb the career ladder. Now, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund has offered her take on the row that started when Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, went viral for a LinkedIn post advising youngsters to work 18 hours a day instead of doing “random rona dhona” about work-life balance.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, says that working hard and putting in extra hours is a choice that people will make at every stage of their career and it has consequences, just like choosing not to work longer hours.

“You can choose to work very very hard in your 20s or 30s or throughout your careers. Hours may not be the best metric (and having worked 18 hour days, I can say they are looooonggg!), but that’s semantics,” she wrote. “Or you can choose to strive for a more moderate pace to have time for other things. Both are choices and there is no judgement.”

Gupta continued saying that choices have consequences, and if one has chosen to work at a more moderate pace than a colleague, one must be comfortable with what that choice entails.

“An organisation will give the guy or girl working harder and delivering results more opportunities and quicker growth. Why should they not? So if you’ve chosen a more moderate existence than a colleague, also be comfortable with the consequences,” she wrote in her post shared on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Radhika Gupta concluded her post by talking about her own professional journey, saying that she chose to live at a hectic pace because it made her happy.

“I have lived most of my life doing the long hours, the crazy travel, the quick return back from maternity… I choose a hectic pace of life because it makes me truly happy. No regrets,” she said.

Gupta returned to office six weeks after giving birth. She had spoken about work-life balance at the time, writing: “For a working mother there is no right answer of when and how to come back. It can be weeks for some and months for other. Each story and situation is different. Don’t judge. Mothers are judged too much anyways!”