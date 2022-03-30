English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Edelweiss CEO's comeback after being trolled for writing book

    In a LinkedIn post, MD and CEO of Edelweiss, Radhika Gupta said, "I was trolled recently for writing a book while being an AMC CEO."

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Radhika Gupta found support among several social media users who shared her opinion. (Image credi: @iRadhikaGupta/Twitter)

    Radhika Gupta found support among several social media users who shared her opinion. (Image credi: @iRadhikaGupta/Twitter)


    When Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss, released her book earlier this month, she was trolled for getting "distracted". The troll also advised her to write books after she retires.

    Sharing the comment on Wednesday, Gupta tweeted, "Can we lead a life where we are both committed professionals and can pursue our other hobbies - writing, sports, music or whatever they may be? A life outside of work makes you a complete person. Let’s shatter the myth of 24x7."

    In a LinkedIn post, the VC of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said, "I was trolled recently for writing a book while being an AMC CEO."

    "Is Satya Nadella less of a committed professional because he chose to write a book as a serving CEO? Is a fund manager - CIO less of a good investor because he chooses to unwind by playing tennis? Is a senior lawyer not committed to his clients because he also paints in his free time?"

    Close

    Related stories

    Radhika Gupta found support among several social media users who shared her opinion.

    Consultant Sushmita C commented, "Our late President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was a scientist, an author, and an accomplished veena player. There are countless examples of people in our society who have successfully pursued a profession and a hobby."

    "Writing a book or playing a musical instrument develops Creativity and Focus, which we can easily translate to our work. Those who play sports develop an attitude of never giving up, no matter the odds against them. "

    Raju Dodti, chief executive with L&T Finance said, "A life filled with a passion (writing, art, music, sport, fitness, etc.) outside of work time is a sign of an accomplished & satisfied employee who is secure in her skin, empowers others, leads with empathy and achieves more productivity during office hours."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edelweiss #Radhika Gupta
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.