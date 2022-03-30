Edelweiss CEO's comeback after being trolled for writing book

Radhika Gupta found support among several social media users who shared her opinion. (Image credi: @iRadhikaGupta/Twitter)

When Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss, released her book earlier this month, she was trolled for getting "distracted". The troll also advised her to write books after she retires.



Can we lead a life where we are both committed professionals and can pursue our other hobbies - writing, sports, music or whatever they may be? A life outside of work makes you a complete person. Let’s shatter the myth of 24x7. https://t.co/naKCC9yuMV

Sharing the comment on Wednesday, Gupta tweeted, "Can we lead a life where we are both committed professionals and can pursue our other hobbies - writing, sports, music or whatever they may be? A life outside of work makes you a complete person. Let’s shatter the myth of 24x7."

In a LinkedIn post, the VC of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said, "I was trolled recently for writing a book while being an AMC CEO."

"Is Satya Nadella less of a committed professional because he chose to write a book as a serving CEO? Is a fund manager - CIO less of a good investor because he chooses to unwind by playing tennis? Is a senior lawyer not committed to his clients because he also paints in his free time?"

Consultant Sushmita C commented, "Our late President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was a scientist, an author, and an accomplished veena player. There are countless examples of people in our society who have successfully pursued a profession and a hobby."

"Writing a book or playing a musical instrument develops Creativity and Focus, which we can easily translate to our work. Those who play sports develop an attitude of never giving up, no matter the odds against them. "

Raju Dodti, chief executive with L&T Finance said, "A life filled with a passion (writing, art, music, sport, fitness, etc.) outside of work time is a sign of an accomplished & satisfied employee who is secure in her skin, empowers others, leads with empathy and achieves more productivity during office hours."