Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry welcome baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, took to Instagram on September 1 to announce the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The couple welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight.

Sheeran, who was on a social media hiatus since last December, gave an update to his fans on Instagram.















View this post on Instagram



Brb x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:00am PST Close

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed (sic)," the Shape of You singer wrote.

related news

The 28-year-old singer Sheeran had announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music "when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about," reported ANI.

He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who have been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last January.

With inputs from PTI and ANI.