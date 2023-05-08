Ed Sheeran replies to Swiggy's question on what he's eating. His answer is...

Ed Sheeran replied when Swiggy asked Twitter users to guess what he was eating. (Image: @Swiggy/Twitter)

Food delivery giant Swiggy has come up with a unique and interactive approach to promote Ed Sheeran's latest album "Subtract". The album, which was launched on 5th May 2023, has already gained massive popularity worldwide. And now, Swiggy is helping to reach out to millions of customers in India with its innovative marketing strategy.

Last weekend, Swiggy users were greeted with a pleasant surprise when they noticed a #SadBlueMonster on a skateboard delivering orders on the Swiggy app. The blue-eyed monster, which is synonymous with the album since its inception, has gained massive popularity globally. The in-app integration, including revamping the home page and using the blue monster eyes as an icon, has led to a series of hilarious viral memes and conversations on social media.

What's more, Ed Sheeran himself replied when Swiggy asked Twitter users to guess what he was eating.

“What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only,” Swiggy wrote with a photo of the musician with the blue monster.

“Chips WITHOUT ketchup?” came the response from Ed Sheeran HQ on Twitter.

Several other Twitter users took a guess at what the singer was eating – wrong answers only. One user quipped: “Veg biryani”.

The innovative approach has been appreciated by both consumers and Ed Sheeran fans alike. Many took to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for Swiggy's creativity and #SadBlueMonster. The marketing campaign has even caught the attention of many brands like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon MiniTV, who have joined the Twitter conversation.

