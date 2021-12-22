MARKET NEWS

English
ED ropes in Nora Fatehi as prosecution witness in extortion case against 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actors Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the past

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
Image source: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been roped in by economic crime-fighting agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a prosecution witness in a money laundering and extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

The Canadian national is going to act as a witness in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case, India Today said in a report citing sources which Moneycontrol could not independently verify.

Both Fatehi and actor Jacqueline Fernandez have appeared before the ED in the past.

The probe agency said in the chargesheet that both had received expensive gifts including luxury cars from the alleged conman.

It suspects them to be beneficiaries of proceeds allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar conning and extorting money from high-profile people including Aditi Singh who is wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Fatehi and Fernandez had earlier denied involvement.

Investigations found that Chandrashekhar, while being lodged in the Rohini jail in Delhi, ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology.

ED had said that he is a "known conman" also being probed by the Delhi police for criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.

"Chandrashekhar has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs (first information reports) against him," the ED had said earlier.

The agency has arrested Chandrashekhar, his actor wife Leena Maria Paul and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.

In August, it raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and over a dozen luxury cars.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jacqueline Fernandez #Nora Fatehi #Sukesh Chandrashekhar #trending
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:00 pm

