Economics graduate sets up tea stall in Bihar: ‘Why can't there be a chaiwaali?’

An Economics graduate in Bihar has set up a tea stall after failing to find a job for two years. Priyanka Gupta, who graduated in 2019, said she was inspired by Prafull Billore, who is famously known as the ‘MBA chai wala’, when she set up her tea stall near Women's College in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

Gupta spoke to news agency ANI about her entrepreneurial journey. “I did my undergrad in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last two years,” she said. “I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwaali?” she asked.

Photos shared by ANI show that the banner at Gupta’s tea stall proudly announces it is an initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat – a phrase popularised by PM Narendra Modi which translates to self-reliant India.

Customers can buy a kulhad chai for Rs 15 or masala chai for Rs 20. Also on offer are cookies and unusual flavours like paan chai and chocolate chai.

In a conversation with India Today, Gupta said she did not want to protest again the government or remain unemployed.

“What would have happened if I protested? Only my time and energy will be wasted. I wouldn’t get anything. Instead of wasting my energy there, I decided to do something different. I wanted to be self-dependent. So, I chose this path,” said Priyanka Gupta.