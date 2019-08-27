Economic slowdown has affected donations to Ganpati mandals: Report

The economic slump that has hit the country has taken a toll on the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. The ten-day festival that will begin on September 2 is one of the biggest festivals in the city, and people from across Maharashtra and India flock to witness the pompous fanfare.

However, the slowdown in 2019 has affected the smaller Ganapati mandals greatly. The fortunes of the bigger mandals remain largely unaffected, but the smaller ones have seen at least 25 percent drop in sponsorships, reported the Times of India.

Puja mandaps (temporary structures) that line the city streets during this time of the year are put up by Ganpati mandals. About 3,000 of the 13,000 sarvajanik mandals in Mumbai are the bigger mandals.

Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, an umbrella body for most mandals in Mumbai, has admitted that the donations to small mandals have dipped sharply. Jewellers in the city have also reported half the purchase of gold ornaments for Ganesh idols as compared to previous years.

While the bigger mandals live off advertisements and sponsors, the smaller ones have to rely on donations from traders and families in their capacity as individuals, making the sum received considerably lesser.

Notably, there are four kinds of mandals in the city which are demarcated on the basis of the footfall and the area where they are located. These factors play a large role in deciding the rate of advertisements that are put up at or near the mandaps. For instance, the big mandals that are famous and record a high footfall, charge advertisers more than Rs 1 lakh for a single advertisement.

The spokesperson of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, a mandal that will be celebrating its centenary in 2019, said: “Lalbaug, which is the hub of festivities during Ganesh Chaturthi, receives advertisements worth Rs 10 lakh for a mandal every year. But this year, it will fall to anywhere between Rs 7-8 lakh.”

A Hindustan Times report has stated that telecom and FMCG companies, along with real estate firms, advertise the most with these Ganpati mandals.

However, the picture is not entirely rosy for the mandals relying on advertisement money either. Subodh Chitnis, the treasurer of Andhericha Raja, pointed out that even the bigger mandals had to approach more companies to maintain the amount they receive in sponsorship. He added: “Earlier, if one company would sponsor five gates, now they sponsor only two. For the remaining, we might have to approach some other company.”

