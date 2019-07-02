Economic Offences Wing raids retired Jabalpur official who could be worth Rs 400 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has revealed that they are currently probing the assets of a former government employee from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The official, Suresh Upadhyay, who was a sub-divisional officer in the department of public health engineering, may own assets worth Rs 400 crore.

The EOW raided his house on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off that he has embezzled crores of rupees over the years.

What the raiding party found at the premises left them stunned, according to a DNA report. Sources at EOW said they stumbled upon a fleet of high-end luxury cars, an extravagant bungalow, cash, and massive stock of gold and silver. The family also has 70 acres of land in its name.

What’s shocking is, if Upadhyay’s last drawn salary is taken into consideration, he could not have earned above Rs 53.2 lakh, the EOW officials said.

Speaking about the raid, Raj Vardhan Maheshwari, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in EOW Jabalpur, said: “We found documents showing that Upadhyay, his wife Anuradha and son Sachin collectively own 70 acres of land, which include residential plots at prime locations in Jabalpur.”

“We also seized around two kg of gold, five kg of silver and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash,” Maheshwari added. Other sources in the EOW said the family also owns two firms, one of which is in the real estate sector. All of these and the two Sport Utility Vehicles they own would add up to Rs 400 crore.

“We got multiple incriminating documents.... While it may take some time to find out the actual amount of wealth he has amassed, it is definitely disproportionate to his known source of income,” Maheshwari said.

A case has been registered against Upadhyay and his family under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the DSP added. They are, however, yet to be arrested.