EC removes Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal over attacks on anti-CAA protestors

After back-to-back attacks on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Election Commission removed Delhi Southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal on February 2. The decision was reportedly taken in light of the “ongoing situation” in the area for the past week, wherein gun violence was reported from sites of peaceful demonstrations such as Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

According to a News18 report, EC has asked Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (southeast) to replace DCP Biswal and take control of the area that has been seeing sustained violence. Commenting on the decision, EC Spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said: “As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA.”

He added: “In view of the ongoing situation, the EC directs Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior-most additional DCP (southeast) to take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS.”

The decision to replace Biswal was taken at a joint meet of local election officials and Delhi Police on February 1, with the aim of ensuring safety as the Delhi Assembly election approaches.

Speaking about the move that was taken keeping the February 8 election mind, a senior election official said: “A meeting was called for Saturday evening at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. But due to a firing incident near the anti-CAA protest site, some of the officers could not join. So, we sat and discussed the situation afterwards.”

After a radicalised youth shot at a Kashmiri student earlier last week, two more such incidents were reported from the National Capital. Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh – both places that have become synonymous with the anti-CAA stir that has rocked the nation in the past months – came under attack last week. While a man was caught firing shots in the air at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, two men had fired shots outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University late on February 2.

Notably, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh visited the strife-ridden areas on January 31 to review the security situation and preparedness for polls. He, however, found no obstruction in the areas where polling will take place. He said that the cops and poll officials were taking extra effort to continually assess the situation and guarantee peaceful polling for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on February 8.