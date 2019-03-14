App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC issues show cause notice issued to BJP MLA for using IAF pilot Abhinandan's picture in poster

This is the first time the EC also pulled up a social media platform for violating the model code of conduct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma (Centre) -- Facebook image
Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma (Centre) -- Facebook image
Whatsapp

Days after the Election Commission, referring to a 2013 notice, asked all political parties to refrain from drawing armed force references while canvassing for elections, a Delhi BJP MLA was pulled up for violating it.

Om Prakash Sharma, a leader of the saffron brigade, was issued a show cause notice by the poll panel for sharing two political posters that flouted the model code of conduct (MCC).

As per a News 18 report, Shahdara District Magistrate KM Mahesh said, “We issued a show-cause notice to Sharma on March 11 for posting posters featuring Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook. He has been asked to furnish a reply by 11 am, Thursday. It's a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and appropriate action will be taken.”

The Election Commission also directed Facebook on Tuesday to take down the two posters with the picture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The posters also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, and the MLA himself. It was shared on Facebook on March 1.

related news

One poster read, “Jhuk gaya hai Pakistan, laut aaya hai desh ka veer Jawan (Pakistan cowers, the country’s brave heart returns)”; the other read: “Modi ji dwara itne kam samay main bahadur Abhinandan ko wapas lana Bharat ki bahut badi kootnitik vijay hai (PM Modi being able to facilitate Abhinandan’s return so soon is a major diplomatic win for the country).”

jpg of poster

This is the first time the EC pulled up a social media platform for violating the MCC.

Notably, though the MCC provisions pertaining to censoring social media have been in place since 2013, this was the first time the EC to take action. Prior to this, these violations went unpunished given the lack of proper mechanism to reach out to the various social media sites.

The News18 report states that after a citizen registered a complaint against the posters on cVIGIL app, the poll body informed Shivnath Thukral, Director of Facebook’s of public policy for India and South Asia, about it.

However, one must note here, BJP is not the only political party to misappropriate the IAF pilot’s safe return to India; Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party has also tried to leverage the situation.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Not Sharing Her #MeToo Story: I’m Dealing with ...

US is Now Conducting Criminal Investigations Into Facebook's Data Deal ...

Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate

McLaren to Race Without Tobacco Company's Logo in Australia

Yearning for Olympic Gold, 'Magnificent Mary' Keeps Punching

Sena Cautions BJP Over Induction of Leaders from Opposition Parties

NGT Directs Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad to Phase Out Diesel ...

Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares ...

Afghanistan, Ireland Eye Maiden Test Win in Dehradun

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's toil ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.