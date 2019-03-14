EC issues show cause notice issued to BJP MLA for using IAF pilot Abhinandan's picture in poster

Days after the Election Commission, referring to a 2013 notice, asked all political parties to refrain from drawing armed force references while canvassing for elections, a Delhi BJP MLA was pulled up for violating it.

Om Prakash Sharma, a leader of the saffron brigade, was issued a show cause notice by the poll panel for sharing two political posters that flouted the model code of conduct (MCC).

As per a News 18 report, Shahdara District Magistrate KM Mahesh said, “We issued a show-cause notice to Sharma on March 11 for posting posters featuring Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook. He has been asked to furnish a reply by 11 am, Thursday. It's a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and appropriate action will be taken.”

The Election Commission also directed Facebook on Tuesday to take down the two posters with the picture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The posters also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, and the MLA himself. It was shared on Facebook on March 1.

One poster read, “Jhuk gaya hai Pakistan, laut aaya hai desh ka veer Jawan (Pakistan cowers, the country’s brave heart returns)”; the other read: “Modi ji dwara itne kam samay main bahadur Abhinandan ko wapas lana Bharat ki bahut badi kootnitik vijay hai (PM Modi being able to facilitate Abhinandan’s return so soon is a major diplomatic win for the country).”

This is the first time the EC pulled up a social media platform for violating the MCC.

Notably, though the MCC provisions pertaining to censoring social media have been in place since 2013, this was the first time the EC to take action. Prior to this, these violations went unpunished given the lack of proper mechanism to reach out to the various social media sites.

The News18 report states that after a citizen registered a complaint against the posters on cVIGIL app, the poll body informed Shivnath Thukral, Director of Facebook’s of public policy for India and South Asia, about it.

However, one must note here, BJP is not the only political party to misappropriate the IAF pilot’s safe return to India; Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party has also tried to leverage the situation.