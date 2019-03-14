EC asks all parties to go plastic-free during poll campaigns

Acting in line with the nation’s commitment to eliminating all single-use plastic by 2022, the Election Commission asked all party candidates to not use environmentally harmful material like plastics in banners, hoardings, etc while campaigning for the upcoming polls.

Issuing detailed instructions on the same, the EC directed chief electoral officers (CEOs) to ensure everyone involved in the campaigning process adheres to it.

While announcing the poll schedule, the EC had said: “The CEOs will impress upon the importance of using eco-friendly and bio-degradable materials for campaign material to various political parties and candidates in the States/UTs and issue necessary instructions in this regard.”

Notably, the EC has been for long been maintaining its stance on promoting the use of eco-friendly campaign material.

Now, the National Green Tribunal also has directed the same. On March 1, it urged concerned authorities to take a call on the issue soon and act as per what is deemed viable by the Union Environment Ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier in the year, the environment ministry had brought hazards of using single-use plastic to the notice of the EC and urged it to promote the use of sustainable material instead.

According to a Times of India report, CK Mishra, the Environment Secretary, had written to all chief secretaries and CEOs, pointing out how the plastic used during polls campaigns that do not get picked up, choke the drainage and river systems, are consumed by stray animals, and also amounts to land and water pollution.

He pitched for the use of alternatives such as compostable plastics, natural fabrics, and recycled paper and added that the upcoming elections will prove an opportunity to introduce sustainable practices at election campaigns.