    Eatery delivers chicken curry instead of matar paneer, fined Rs 20,000

    According to the complainant, the pure vegetarian household was shocked to find chicken curry instead of matar paneer.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    Jiwaji Club was also directed to reimburse the expenses incurred by the complainant while fighting the legal case. (Image credit: Whisk Affair, Spice Cravings)

    A restaurant in Madhya Pradesh has been fined Rs 20,000 for delivering chicken curry to a vegetarian family instead of matar paneer. Upset with the turn of events, the family had dragged the eatery to consumer forum where the restaurant was penalised.


    An advocate in Gwalior, Siddharth Srivastava, who is also a member of the eatery, Jiwaji Club, had ordered matar paneer via delivery app Zomato. But when the order arrived, the pure vegetarian household was shocked to find chicken curry instead.


    Srivastava said he filed a case in the consumer forum only because the club officials did not take cognizance of the matter and because the incident had caused the family mental and physical harm.


    According to media reports, the forum observed that the incident was a case of sheer negligence and had occurred due to the lack of service. It also claimed that the incident affected the family emotionally and that in the following days, the complainant could not eat properly.

    The consumer forum noted that the family was mentally and physically harmed by the incident and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the club’s kitchen. Additionally, the club was directed to reimburse the expenses incurred by the complainant while fighting the legal case.

