 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Angry Ohio town resident confronts CEO of company behind toxic spill on live TV

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

Norfolk Southern Alan Shaw faced criticism from East Palestine residents after one of his company’s trains derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in his town.

Alan Shaw is the CEO and president of Norfolk Southern (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A lifelong resident of East Palestine, Ohio confronted the CEO of railroad giant Norfolk Southern Alan Shaw after one of the company’s trains derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in his town.

Jim Stewart was part of a group that took Shaw to task on live television during a CNN town hall on February 22. Stewart told Shaw that the toxic spill had left him with a persistent cough, rashes on his body and reduced the value of his land drastically.

Stewart said he had lived in East Palestine, Ohio, for 65 years, but he did not feel safe in the US town anymore.

“I don't feel safe in this town now, you took it away from me. You took this away from us. You seem like a sincere man. I'm not calling you names but your company stinks,” he told Alan Shaw.