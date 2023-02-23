Angry Ohio town resident confronts CEO of company behind toxic spill on live TV

Alan Shaw is the CEO and president of Norfolk Southern (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A lifelong resident of East Palestine, Ohio confronted the CEO of railroad giant Norfolk Southern Alan Shaw after one of the company’s trains derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in his town.

Jim Stewart was part of a group that took Shaw to task on live television during a CNN town hall on February 22. Stewart told Shaw that the toxic spill had left him with a persistent cough, rashes on his body and reduced the value of his land drastically.

Stewart said he had lived in East Palestine, Ohio, for 65 years, but he did not feel safe in the US town anymore.

“I don't feel safe in this town now, you took it away from me. You took this away from us. You seem like a sincere man. I'm not calling you names but your company stinks,” he told Alan Shaw.

“It's in the air, every day I cough… I got rashes on my cheeks, and all of my arms from the derailment. I don't call it a derailment; I call it a disaster. It's Norfolk's disaster not a train derailment,” Stewart added.

The confrontation occurred after Shaw made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday following criticism from residents and political leaders about the company's response to the fiery derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials earlier this month.

According to the Associated Press, Norfolk Southern said in a statement Friday that it was “committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs,” saying the company wanted to ensure that East Palestine’s residents and natural environment “not only recover but thrive.”

The CEO of Norfolk Southern reiterated these points in his response to Stewart. He said the company would reimburse citizens and invest in the long-term health of the community.

(With inputs from AP)