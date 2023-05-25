Easily monitor your CIBIL Score: Get your free Credit Pass today

Are you worried about keeping track of your CIBIL Score and maintaining your financial health? Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is an exciting solution for all your concerns! Credit Pass can help you effortlessly monitor your CIBIL Score and so much more, but first, let’s start with the basics.

What is your CIBIL Score?

Your CIBIL Score is like a grade for your credit health. Calculated on the basis of your payment behaviour, credit utilisation ratio, credit mix, and other financial factors. This three-digit number reflects your creditworthiness. Lenders refer to this score to gauge if they should approve your application for credit and on what terms and interest. A higher score of around 750 or above means better chances of approval, while a lower score might make things challenging. Therefore, keeping an eye on your CIBIL Score is vital to secure the health of your financial life.

Introducing the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

Enter the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass – your ultimate tool for CIBIL Score monitoring. It’s like having a personal credit assistant that helps you stay on top of your finances with zero hassles. Get monthly updates to your CIBIL Score so you can take proactive steps to improve your credit health. Promptly identify any fluctuations or discrepancies and get them resolved at the earliest to ensure your CIBIL Score is not negatively impacted.

But that’s not all! Enjoy access to a personalised dashboard that provides you with a complete overview of all your loans and credit cards in one place. With the dashboard, you can closely monitor upcoming deadlines and track the factors that affect your credit health, like your credit utilisation ratio and credit enquiries. Your Credit Pass account also comes with interactive tools like the Credit Score Simulator and the EMI Calculator. The Credit Score Simulator is a lot like a crystal ball that shows you how your score might change based on different financial decisions. And the EMI Calculator is similar to a financial planner that helps you calculate your monthly EMIs so you can manage your repayments without any surprises.

How to obtain the free Credit Pass?

Get your hands on the free Credit Pass with these simple steps:





Head on over to this website and click on ‘UNLOCK NOW’

Authenticate your entered mobile number via a one-time password (OTP)

Provide basic information like your name and PAN card details before submitting

You’re now all set to embark on your credit monitoring journey through your new Credit Pass account. Enjoy unlimited access to all its features for free for the first 12 months through the special introductory offer.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of this article.