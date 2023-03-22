Video: Doctors deliver baby via C-section during earthquake in Kashmir

Doctors and other medical staff at a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag performed a Caesarean section (C-section) delivery amid the earthquake that jolter several parts of north India on Tuesday night.

An emergency C-section was being done on a woman at the hospital in Anantnag when strong tremors were felt inside the operation theatre.

A video showed medical devices shaking with the impact of the earthquake as the woman lay on the operating table in the middle of the surgery. After a few seconds, the power went out and the room went dark. The medical staff in the room could be heard chanting prayers.

“Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god, everything is alright,” the chief medical officer of Anantnag tweeted, sharing the video.

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan too, including Lahore.

